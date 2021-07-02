Globe-shaped MSG Sphere project marks milestone in Las Vegas

There is a “topping out” ceremony planned for today at the construction site of the Madison Square Garden Sphere, the $1.8 billion entertainment and media venue going up in behind the Venetian and Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

The globe-shaped venue is expected to be open by 2023 and it will feature what is touted as being the biggest HD LED screen on the planet. The outside of the sphere will have almost 600,000 sq. ft. of programmable lighting as well.

The venue is bankrolled by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The intention is to have a giant immersive environment for events, that includes advanced acoustics and a haptics system designed to enable guests to feel the sound (kinda like in theme parks). All 17,500 seats face in one direction at a stage.

No idea who has the LED contract (but I forget stuff). It would generate a nice commission check for the sales person.

Pix and video from local newspaper here: https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/tourism/new-cost-estimate-for-msg-sphere-at-the-venetian-1-826b-2349627/

It is not really a digital signage project, though that is likely baked into the lobby, tickets, concessions and so on. But it is interesting given the sheer scale of the LED screen.

Maybe I’ll do the mixer there one day. I’m sure the rental rates will be reasonable …