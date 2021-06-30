Screenfeed Adds Subscription Content Focused On Tokyo Games

The summer Olympics are happening very soon in Tokyo and the subscription content shop Screenfeed has developed a specialized feed tuned to the massive sporting event.

I am not sure if I am allowed to use the word Olympics, so if you never hear from me again, the brand police have taken me away. Tell my family I love them.

The feed includes a countdown clock until the games start, medal count once games begin and news about the athletes and results.

Some of the features:

Five new sports are being featured in this year’s summer games;

Medal Count is free of charge for anyone currently subscribed to Sports Central, making it very easy to schedule ;

; Country medal count is available on a local level; so viewers can follow a home or favorite country in addition to the top 5 medal earners;

News content is entirely focused on the summer games, can be moderated and updates multiple times every day;

Both medal count and news is featured in Screenfeed’s newest Minimalist theme, which is customizable for summer games news.