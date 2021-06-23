Reflect Systems Wins Patent For Its Retail-Centric, Endemic Ad Management Platform

Dallas-based CMS software firm Reflect Systems has been awarded a U.S. patent (No. 11030643) for its AdLogic platform – which is an ad-on to the core software that focuses on endemic advertising in retail environments.

The platform differs from platforms like BroadSign, which is squarely focused on third-party, non -endemic advertising on media networks, with bookings from pretty much whoever wants to be advertise in a defined media environment.

“The patent,” says Reflect in announcing the patent grant, “details the process by which a computer system can precisely deliver targeted advertising over time, taking into account a number of variables including changing network conditions and the new pain points today’s advertisers are facing.”

“AdLogic is the first advertising solution designed specifically for the unique needs of digital out of home (DOOH) markets served by digital signage networks,” says David Kopaniky, who along with Adam Lockhart is named on the patent as the inventor. “Managing advertising campaigns in these networks that include a variety of other engaging, informative content poses distinct challenges that this platform addresses directly.”

Prior to the launch of AdLogic, scheduling and delivering advertising in blended-content environments was time-consuming and error-prone, requiring tremendous manual effort and resulting in inaccurate delivery against ad campaign objectives. AdLogic solves this by providing a user-friendly platform for intelligently scheduling advertising for any digital signage content network.

By allowing advertising content to be scheduled based on campaigns, AdLogic aligns content scheduling and reporting to the way advertisers purchase media. The patented technology also ensures campaign objectives are always achieved by automatically rebalancing ad delivery across the network as players go on and offline.

“Rebalancing ad plays is a tedious manual process that no one enjoys tackling,” says Bart Massey, Reflect’s CTO. “However, failing to rebalance can result in significant under delivery, damaging relationships with advertisers, or over delivery – which reduces available inventory and revenue for media owners. AdLogic removes this risk completely, giving users confidence that their content is being delivered effectively.”

AdLogic natively integrates with Reflect’s digital signage platform, and the company says it is currently driving more than 30 million ads daily through some of the world’s largest digital signage deployments.

I remember when the company launched the ad platform, I wondered why, given there were already several programmatic and related ad management platforms out there (and a glut now). But they walked me through what it was and how it was different.

A big furniture retailer, for example, that has a digital signage network in its stores would likely have little interest in running Bud Light or Toyota ad spots in the appliance section, but ads for brands that don’t tend to show up in mainstream media – like Miele and Wolf – might be very interested in hyper-targeting people who are doing kitchen upgrades.