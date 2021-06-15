InfoComm Was Supposed To Be This Week, But Registration Now Open For Fall-Deferred Show

If the world wasn’t still upside down with the pandemic, many of you (plus me) would be in Orlando for InfoComm this week.

The bad news is COVID. The good news is that you are not having to deal with punishing heat paired with 92% humidity (unless you already live in the south and this is just life … ugh). My opinion is different come winter ;-]

The trade show, maybe by happenstance, maybe by design, has chosen this week to open registration for the show that got pandemic-pushed to October 23-29 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

“We’re extremely excited to gather the pro AV industry together for InfoComm 2021. There isn’t anything quite like the in-person experience of learning about new technology, making new business connections, and meeting up with longtime industry peers,” says David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “Like countless other industries, pro AV has been affected in a multitude of ways by the pandemic – some negative, like the pause of live events, others positive, such as the dramatic adoption of video communications. At the show, we’ll explore the trends that emerged, and which will be long-lasting.”

InfoComm is a pro AV catch-all show, so there are several areas of focus, including digital signage. The show will host the D=SIGN conference, in collaboration with the Digital Signage Federation (DSF), as two, half-day programs on Tues., Oct. 26., and Wed., Oct. 27.

Sessions explore trends in interactivity and touch screens in a post-pandemic world, overcoming connectivity barriers using 4G/5G connectivity, using AI and machine learning to trigger content changes, and more.

There will be a Technology Innovation Stage for “bite-sized insights into the latest technology advancements and applications on Wednesday through Friday on the trade show floor at booth 1961. These free sessions will feature product announcements and demonstrations, New Technology Lightning Rounds highlighting the most exciting new products at InfoComm 2021, a state of the industry presentation from AVIXA’s market intelligence team, and more.”

InfoComm 2021 will have many opportunities for networking at events like the Tech Managers Forum, the Independent Technical Services, Systems Integrators, and Consultants Councils Reception, Young AV Reception, Women’s Council Breakfast, Live Events Forum and Reception, and the Diversity Council Networking event.

The plan is to have a Sixteen:Nine digital signage mixer in Orlando, likely right at the venue. I am working with AVIXA on that, though nothing formal has been announced. This is, of course, contingent on it being health-safe to do so, and while most people will be fully vaxxed by then, I’m thinking the mixer won’t quite be as normal. We shall see, as a lot can change in four-plus months.

This is the registration link: www.infocommshow.org