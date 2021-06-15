iiyama Builds Startup nsign’s CMS Into Its Smart Digital Signage Displays

The Japanese professional display manufacturer iiyama has signed an exclusive agreement with the Barcelona-area start-up nsign.tv to build its CMS software into the displayco’s Android-driven smart screens.

The nsign.tv platform features will ship with iiyama digital signage displays sizes ranging from 43 to 86 inches.

nsign.tv bills its offer as “a complete Communication Platform (CPaaS) that permits brands to leverage their physical spaces to create communication channels and engage with their audiences in a personalized and segmented way. This disruptive software platform can integrate seamlessly with any digitalization initiative through Big Data, IoT, and AI systems, allowing integrators to implement large audiovisual projects while managing them from a centralized platform.”

“iiyama displays are famous worldwide for their quality, reliability and durability,” explains Toni Viñals, CEO of nsign.tv. “They are great products to communicate with and now, with the nsign.tv platform, users will be able to reap maximum performance with minimum effort.”

I don’t know a whole pile about iiyama. Its roots are Japanese, and the company is listed on the Tokyo exchange, but the corporate head office is actually across the road from Schiphol airport in Amsterdam.

The company has been selling pro displays for decades, and is one of those firms – a bit like a BenQ – that has been on the fringes of signage activity. iiyama has marketed its own entry-level CMS, iiSignage, but we can assume the nsign partnership gives them something more substantial for scaled jobs.