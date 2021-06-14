Tropical Birds Appear In Open Air Bar’s Trees, Using Spinning LED Light Wands

Those madly spinning LED light wand thingies don’t make a lot of sense to me in a digital signage industry that tries hard to not use tech with moving parts. But once in a while I come across an application where they make sense and are effective.

There have been a couple of interesting applications in shop windows, with the LED visuals materializing beside product.

Now here is an outdoor application for the things, set up on poles like small wind turbines, tucked behind trees and making it look like tropical birds are there. It is at a open-air lounge/bar in Dubai.

Quite clever.

Outdoor versions would cost a lot more to manufacture, to deal with things like rain and snow, but it helps that it is Dubai, where rain is rare and the bigger problem would be sand and dust.

The project was put in by Hybrid Installations, using Hyprvsn’s spinning things, which are not holograms.