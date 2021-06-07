LED Display Maker, Suppliers Create DV LED Training Academy

A group of mainly Asian suppliers have banded together to create what they’re calling the EZ LED Academy – a free series of training pieces aimed at raising the level of understanding of direct view LED display technology.

One of the companies involved is EZ LED, a Shenzhen region LED manufacturer, while the others are component and infrastructure firms like Novastar, Nationstar, Macroblock, RGBlink, and Premier Mounts.

The program is touted as providing ongoing content that educates and informs commercial integrators, systems architects, and installation project managers.

Says the PR:

On this free platform, EZ LED and partner companies will introduce the audience to several of the key components and processes in building video walls. Deep dive topics include LED diodes, IC drivers, LED control system, video processors, Mini LED (SMD, COB, IMD) and mounting hardware.

“A huge part of building dvLED video walls is understanding all the technology around it. Having an overall understanding of each key component will reduce installation and service time for any level of installer,” says Frecy Lin, President of EZ LED. “It’s about understanding all the intricate details, and on the platform, you will learn upfront about the expectations it takes and how exceptional solutions from different manufacturers come together to help companies achieve their goals.”

In addition, the platform will be regularly updated to cover new market insights, industry analysis, and emerging technology. For example, the emergence of micro-LED, a class of visual displays that features a sub 1 millimeter pixel pitch in the LED modules, will be covered extensively. “We understand how quickly technology changes and want our platform to be an ongoing resource that helps integrators navigate the complexity of dvLED in an easy to digest form.”

EZ LED Academy is completely free for all participants. Information within the course is geared to a myriad of participants ranging from AV architects, consultants, systems integrators, technical directors, and business development professionals. To learn more about the Academy and the partners involved watch this introduction video.

To sign up for EZ LED Academy, please register as a member for access to online and offline learning resources. The academy will continually be an integral resource for those interested in dvLED display technology as materials will be continually updated to provide the best and most accurate information as technology continues to evolve.

I have not seen the material and not even sure of the format – I assume video, but I don’t think the PR spells that. Certainly, there is a marketplace need for training. The Digital Signage Federation has micro credential material on LED, for example, that I wrote. It is entirely fair to suggest the broad AV-IT industry is still getting up the learning curve.

So … this could/should be helpful material. The wild card is the level of neutrality of the material. If you cook at all, you’ll be familiar with recipe guides that have product placement right in the ingredients and instructions.

IF THE ONLY WAY to make an LED video wall is with a gallon of EZ LED, 2 cups of RGB Link and a tablespoon of Premier Mounts, it’s not all that valuable and will just irritate a lot of people. I have not seen the material, so I dunno.

If this academy takes the approach of educating with the idea that the whole industry benefits from more informed resellers and end–users, it could prove very helpful.

The intro video doesn’t get into course material (I skimmed the video). While most of the trainers are from China or Taiwan, accents aren’t too much of a hurdle.