Submissions Now Sought For Next Global Digital Signage Awards

Submissions are now being accepted for the 2022 edition of the global Digital Signage Awards.

Previous awards categories are in place and three new COVID-centric categories have been added, HOPEFULLY as a one-time thing! Those are for sector-specific response, and creative and technical execution related to pandemic-focused signage efforts,

Closing date for entries is September 30 and the awards will be handed out at a dinner in ceremony in Barcelona, during ISE week, next February. The event is set for a hilltop restaurant/events facility overlooking the city, and the plan is to have a Sixteen:Nine mixer at the same venue just ahead of the dinner.

This year, companies will pay a one-off fee to enter their first projects. They can then enter the same project in as many categories as they wish.

For more information about the Categories and How to Enter please visit the website.

Sixteen:Nine has been a main sponsor for several years now. I like these awards because the judges all actually know the business, and entries win on merit, not based on whether they buy a sponsorship or a table at the dinner. Those things happen, trust me.