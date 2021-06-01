Concert Venue Uses Giant LED Mesh Canopy To Drive Immersive Experience In Kiev

I am not entirely sure what is going on here, but I think this is a concert venue in Kiev, Ukraine, and the record label behind the event is using a big LED mesh canopy to drive ambient visuals.

This is what immersive experiences expert Dorothy Di Stefano has to say, via Linkedin:

The team at SETUP [? ? ? ? ?] develop immersive multimedia experiences that shape the physical perception of an environment. Invited to design the stage for a Nechto Records event in April, they decided to incorporate LED screens.

The main feature of the new stage setup was focused on the way the screen content was handled. The image which was broadcasted on the LED screen wall was deformed in such a way as to make it look like a 3D apparition, floating above participants. This was achieved by re-projecting a rendered image from a camera with the same parameters (e.g., position and viewing angles) onto the screen plane.

I’d imagine anyone going to this after ingesting an edible or two would be a little twitchy seeing these giant visuals overhead at a show.