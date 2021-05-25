Sony Adds IR Touch To 4K Pro Displays Via TSItouch Collaboration

Sony’s 4K HDR commercial displays are now touch-ready, via a technology collaboration that puts TSItouch‘s infrared (IR) multi-touch on the 55, 65 and 75-inch models of Sony’s BRAVIA – the BZ40H series of pro displays.

The pitch with the TSItouch Pulse Type IR tech is that it can detect virtually any input – including a finger, gloved finger, stylus or pen – and handles as many as 10 simultaneous touch points. The Sony BZ40Hs have built-in Android SoC media players and wifi support.

“People are familiar with and reliant upon touchscreen technology due to its ubiquity in consumer products,” says Theresa Alesso, Pro Division President for Sony Electronics. “This has accelerated the move towards touch-enabled solutions and increased its demand among users, resellers and integrators in the professional realm. Adding touch screen integration to our already powerful BZ40H BRAVIA displays delivers more interactivity, creating a holistic and tactile digital signage solution that can effortlessly communicate critical information while adding enhanced protection and requiring less face-to-face contact with individuals.”

“There is a huge range of real-world applications for IR touch, from digital signage and interactive kiosks to information screens in schools, churches and big public utility control rooms,” adds TSItouch CEO Gary Mundrake. “The responsiveness and accuracy our technology brings is really nicely paired with the visual quality business buyers know they are going to get with Sony displays.”

TSItouch will be taking part in Sony’s ongoing Technology Tuesday webinar series on Tuesday, June 1 from 1:00-1:45 PM EDT. Register here to attend the session, which will explore this new infrared touch solution for Sony’s BZ40H lineup of professional BRAVIA displays and offer participants a chance to learn more and ask questions.