Amscreen Expanding Display Business Across Atlantic To Americas Markets

If you have been around the industry forever, like me, you may recall many years ago an early UK media network in chain retail stores that was based around a small-ish LCD on a counter-mounted pole or wall, with a low-rez LED ticker above it.

That company, Amscreen, has evolved quite a lot through the years – shifting from media owner that made its own gear to custom display manufacturer, focused on OOH.

The UK-based firm does these great-looking street furniture displays around London that pick up the look of the city’s iconic phone boxes.

The company was all LCD for a long time, but has recently added LED capabilities. And now it is expanding from its U.K. and EU base, setting up an office in the U.S. to market to the Americas. It is entering what seems like a crowded market for companies selling outdoor displays.

