Zombie Tiger Stalks Corner Of Picadilly Circus, As Anamorphic Visual On DOOH Display

The majority of the anamorphic 3D creative visuals we’ve highlighted in recent months have some from China and South Korea, but here’s a new one from London’s Picadilly Circus.

It is a promo on a wraparound LED board, operated by Ocean Outdoor in the famed tourist district, for the new Netflix film Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder.

The activation introduces Londoners to “Valentine” ? a zombie tiger that appears in the film.

The spot is on rotation until midnight on May 23. The film starts streaming tomorrow.