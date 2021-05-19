The U.K. Man Who Came Up With The Term Digital Signage Explains His Sin

The 16:9 PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY SCREENFEED – DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT

I was scrolling my way through my Linkedin feed recently when I stumbled across a post from a guy who said he was the inventor of the much-debated term digital signage, with a bio photo that showed him wielding a bottle of champagne that was about the size of a golf bag.

Clearly, I needed to speak with this guy.

So Neil Longuet-Higgins and I got on a podcast call the other day to talk about his claim to coining the term digital signage. Turns out he kind of adapted it from someone outside the industry, who was looking at a video wall, and didn’t know what to call it.

He’s been around pro AV and digital signage for some 30 years, so we talk about the early days and challenges. We also get more broadly into what he does – running sales for a company west of London called The LED Studio.

That company specs, designs, manufactures, rolls out and manages large format LED displays, including a new microLED video wall product that competes with the big boys of the display business.

TRANSCRIPT

All right, Neil, thank you for joining me. We’ve not met, but I was intrigued by what I saw on your LinkedIn bio that I stumbled across. It said you’re the guy who invented the term or coined the term, “digital signage.” So it was your fault?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: I’d like to think so. Some people might disagree. It was many years ago when I was running a video wall company in the UK and everybody used Barco monitors and electronic projection cubes, but no one was using them to advertise anything, and we ended up putting some small Barco monitor walls in 20 or 30 shopping centers in the UK, and we just called them video walls. There was no mystery to them. But then one day I had a phone call from a security guard who said, “Your digital sign is broken.” I said, what are you talking about? I think you’ve got the wrong number. He said, “No, your digital sign”, and I thought he was talking about neon or something, and then he went, “No, the one with all the pictures on it,” and I suddenly went oh, with the video screen? He said, yeah, and I actually thought about that after he’d made the call, I thought, “hmm, digital sign!”

So we started to promote it as Digital signage for advertising and the name stuck internally, and then some of the people, the suppliers would start to use it, and it just picked up from then, and I forgot about it for such a long time, and then eventually it came around and people would ask for digital signage, and so yeah, so a few people back in the day, remember it.

It’s interesting because it’s a term that has been debated, really since it started to gain any kind of common usage and people would say, “That’s not the best thing, puts it in a narrow box. It should be called dynamic digital signage, or it should be place-based media or on-premise.” Just all these different things. I’ve forgotten all the different terminology that was being suggested.

Do you think it really matters as somebody who’s been around it this long?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: I don’t think it does, to be honest, but it does great when people use something I’m not familiar with, or they seem to dream a new thing up just for the sake of it.

The classic buzzword at the moment is direct view LED. All LEDs have been direct view from the very first one. You don’t look at it far from a mirror or anything, and I think LG coined the phrase initially to differentiate internally between their LCD screens that were backlit by LED. But it seems to be something that’s picked on now. I prefer the phrase TruLED but it’s like different countries and regions have different ideas.

People will call an ordinary LED screen, a “video wall” when technically it’s not. But people know what you mean. As long as people understand what you’re talking about, that’s fine.

Why do you prefer TruLED?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: I just think “direct view” describes nothing. It would be like saying your television at home is a direct view television.

Yeah, don’t sneak up on it from the side.

Neil Longuet-Higgins: Yeah, it’ll spot you these days and it’ll already be recording you. That’s probably for sure.

Yeah. It’s interesting because LG would be one of those companies that caused the problem to begin with by marketing LED TVs when there were LCDs, but they had LED backlight arrays.

Neil Longuet-Higgins: Yeah, and I think we always try to call something new, with micro LED and mini LED. People will come up with different names for stuff to try and make it unique to them, and that’s what the marketing of all products is about, to try and make something unique and get the buzzword out there.

How long have you been around “video walls” and digital signs generally?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: In the late 80s, early 90s, I was with a video company called Pro-Quip, and that ended up being one of the largest video wall companies in the world and through the 90s and got very big, and at the end of that company, we were looking at the beginning of the LED.

What I like about being in the business so long is seeing some of the people who initially worked with me as junior technicians and things, they’re now senior people within the industry and also some of the designers and people I worked with, are now stalwarts of the industry and they’ve designed a lot of LED screens and things like that.

So the video wall network that you’re putting in shopping malls that were for advertising?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: Yes, it was. It was called center network television, and it was a great idea, but the costs of it and the reliability, it was too far ahead of its time because we were recording things initially on a Phillips laser disc which was very expensive, about 1500 pounds back then to get a single disk, and then we moved onto the Sony CRV desks but they suffer from all the dust the bad environment of shopping centers and things, and even the original CLT Barco screen technology, you used to have to stick your hand in the back initially to color balance it. It was dangerous stuff!

And I’m glad the technology has moved on, but I think if we would’ve been able to have flat screens that were memory sticks back then. I think it would have really taken off, but it was the cost of doing it was hard.

So compared to today to do the same physical footprint of a video wall in that kind of environment, if you were doing it now, would it cost less than it did at that time or would it be a parity?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: It would cost less now, and one of the things was changing content. You could only afford to have a new laserdisc pressed once a month, and then you had to go around and physically change that content, and now we just take for granted that you’ll just upload it via the cloud too, via whatever CMS system and that was just not even thought of back then.

And you had to cross your fingers that the laserdisc player was going to last, right?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: Yeah, they were forever falling over.

They would last what, like 3000 hours, maybe?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: If we were very very lucky.

Oh Lord. So you would have a tech out there, like every three months or something switching out a box?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: Yeah, I mean, you would try and be a little bit proactive on things and, remove them and clean them and et cetera. But the housings that were made were fairly basic, and whereas they had vents for keeping the monitors cool, all the rubbish would get sucked in there, and yeah, laserdisc was never going to be a format for long-term use.

So if you’re thinking back to the late 90s, what were the technologies that you were praying would come along that would make your life easier?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: I think when it came to the conversion of someone’s advert to put on to any format, we always wanted a digital video player and it did happen in that time, and I remember thinking, “I don’t really understand this,” cause there’s not a disc spinning around or videotape running along with, where’s the image coming from? But it was early hard drives done by, I think it was Digital Video Systemswho developed one of the early ones. And, that was the first big step to moving forward.

And then I guess the next one would be well, really internet, but just high-speed connectivity so you could actually send a file out instead of driving it over?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: Absolutely. That’s key as it is with all systems these days. You’ve got to have that network around you or that internet and with that, the world is your oyster really.

So you’re now with a UK company called LED Studio running their sales?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: That’s correct. LED Studio, we’re celebrating our 10th year at the moment. It’s one of the world’s best-kept secrets. We are based in Swindon, we have a very large facility there and we have our own brand of LED screens called VOD Visual, and a lot of our business is OEM for other brand names, we do white labels for a lot of the UK integrators. But we are starting to promote ourselves as a proper brand because our technology is quite far advanced than many other people.

We’ve just introduced quite a few new products that are groundbreaking in the industry and people are suddenly going, “Oh, we should’ve been watching these guys. We are trying to catch up.”

It’s a challenging industry to be in because there are so many companies selling roughly the same thing. How do you cut through all that?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: It’s your product that speaks really. In the LED industry, everybody has over the last few years, self-declared themselves as experts. We actually have experts so the owner of our company is an expert. He designs the screens and we look at things in a different way. We try to keep LED simple. We try to keep it economical, and we just don’t like to complicate things, whereas if you were to touch Samsung’s The Wall screen, for example, you’ll feel it’s very hot. You won’t burn your hand on that, but it makes you think it shouldn’t be like that. So we’ve designed screens that run very cold. They have heat sinks to take the heat away from the LED and that gives you a better life span. It gives you much better color stability, and we just think there are obvious things that people are missing, but there are so many screens churned out of small Chinese factories.

Shenzhen back in the day was half a dozen companies and now it’s a big town or city with thousands of manufacturers. They take no prisoners, they copy everything, and it’s good in some ways, because technology moves on, but it means that every time you bring out something new, you only have a certain period with it while it is new.

Yeah, that’s a challenge in that I would think in a lot of countries when you see a brand like LED Studio, it would be reasonable to assume that these guys are a reseller of some white-labeled product out of Shenzhen, they’re just getting contracts manufactured, but it’s really a happy sunshine 8:8:8 LED or whatever, as opposed to something that was originally designed.

But you’re saying, you guys do the engineering, design to your specifications, and then get it to contract manufactured overseas somewhere?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: We have our own factory and everything is designed in the UK. We’re just about to be awarded “Made in the UK” status. Obviously, the factories have to be in China because that’s where the supply chain is.

But once things are made there, like the first part of the assembly, PCBs and things are done, all screens come to the UK for final testing and assembly. So by doing that, and normally in non-COVID times, our CEO spends two weeks of the month in China overseeing quality control and manufacturing, and that’s been very difficult at the moment, but looking to get back out there very soon, hopefully.

I’ve been to China, I’ve been to Shenzhen. There’s a huge range of manufacturers from Intel-level cleanroom kinds of facilities to open window facilities. I remember one place where there were ducks walking outside and there were no controls at all. There’s dust flying around the whole bit. So it must be difficult to try to do this without going there and keeping an eye on things.

We often have some of the staff from China over in the UK, and so there's normally a kind of a fairly good fluid exchange of people, and that's where we win on things like that. Also, a lot of our businesses OEM. So those people will check us out very thoroughly, and we won't get the work if we were another one of those little companies.





You have to compete with big multinational brands like Samsung and LG, all the way to very specific LED brands like Leyard, Unilumin, and those kinds of guys. How do you compete with them when they have the marketing muscle that you can only really dream about?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: I think that’s the difficult thing. Samsung and LG, have absolutely millions of marketing and advertising spend, and it’s all too easy with a certain project for them to step in and say, we’ll give you some advertising and whatever, and that can bring their price down effectively.

So you know, you can’t compete with that, but we compete with the fact that we believe we have a better product. It’s a lot nicer, more economical, and has newer technology in it, and that’s where we win. When people come to see us, they are quite amazed, and they see the passion that’s in the company for LED screens.

Is the buying audience more mature?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: I think it’s still pretty split. There is the kind of high-powered buyers that people would like to be talking to, but it’s a massive market. Over the years I’ve had receptionists, who’ve been tasked with finding that company digital solution for the next five years, and what will starts as a telephone call from someone who knows nothing about it, can end up someone’s spending millions.

So you can never discount anything there. The verticals in this business are everywhere. There are the sports, the retails, et cetera, and there’s always someone you’ve never heard of who could spend a lot of money with you.

When LED really started to get some traction in the pro AV marketplace, I would say it was maybe four or five years ago when you started to see fine pitch products come along then and everything was marketed around the pixel pitch. That was it. It was how you distinguish products, and it seems to have moved on from there, and buyers are more discerning and they’re looking at contrast levels and energy efficiency and all kinds of things.

Neil Longuet-Higgins: Yeah, energy efficiency is probably one of the most important things at the moment. We have a billboard that we’ve designed called, The Fusion. It’s the most economical outdoor screen on the market.

Whereas in the UK, a typical 48 sheet, that’s six meters by three, would cost about 8k-10k pounds a year to actually run just on the electricity. The way our screens work now, that’s down to about 2k-3k pounds. So it’s a 70% saving by designing a better screen.

And I suspect that’s not widely known, is it? People think since it’s an LED so, therefore, it’s automatically an energy miser, but they forget that there are thousands or millions of these little lights.

Neil Longuet-Higgins: Yeah, absolutely, and just going back to what I said earlier there, the older type of screens had lots of fans, were very uneconomical. They got very hot, lots of screens still run very hot. They’re not efficient and it’s down to getting the LEDs themselves to work as cool as possible, and that gives you quality and life.

We offer a warranty of up to 7 years on some of our products. You don’t get that if you buy a cheap screen out of China.

And a cheap screen out of China might look good on the trade show floor at ISC because they’ve spent two days color balancing and optimizing the thing, but it’s not going to last that way, is it?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: No, definitely not. We walked around ISC and we had our screens on quite a few stands there, and they’re normally set up pretty well but it’s a minefield out there between a screen being built, and let’s just say an AV company in the UK importing that and installing it, they normally won’t have the correct equipment to color balance and things like that. But if you buy a good quality screen, we can’t say the name of the company, we’re putting some screens all over the world at the moment, and they’re coming straight from our factory and they’re going straight into retail units. They just work. They don’t need color balancing. They don’t need lots of setups. It’s plug-and-play. We try and make it simple. So a stand builder can just put a screen in.

I’ve made the observation the last several months. I see LED as now being a mainstream product, whereas I think it was a niche going back, a couple of years and further back than that, but it seems when you start to see it in pubs and on the sides of fairly nondescript buildings and things like that, it’s entered the mainstream. It’s no longer something that’s worthy of a press release when somebody puts one up.

Neil Longuet-Higgins: Yeah. You see them everywhere. Some people think there’s too much signage. I certainly don’t agree with that. But yeah, they are becoming mainstream, but we are looking at a stage where a TruLED screen will be in your home in five years.

Samsung and LG announced that they were pulling back from the LCD market because the technology was moving on in pixel pitch and that in LED and it won’t be that long before your 55-inch screen in your living room is TruLED. I mean we’ve just made a 55-inch cabinet, which is the largest cabinet you can buy to replace the LCD video wall.

So there’s variable pixel pitch and depending on your budget, whether you’re retail or a control room where you need really high resolution or whatever, it’s something that is lightweight, cheaper to run and it lasts twice as long as LCD. You know if an LCD goes wrong, you tend to throw it away. That’s not very green.

But the problem at least for now is, it’s probably also wickedly expensive, right?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: Yeah, absolutely. At the fine pixel pitch of, 0.7 or 0.4 or what have you, it’s crazy money. But that’s true of everything. It’s a bit like when they said about computer memory to half in price and doubles in size every year, and it’s a similar sort of scenario with LED.

I assume you’re talking about micro-LED and less so about mini-LED. Do you see the market moving to micro?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: Yes, it does. We’ve recently introduced the vivid micro-LED and that’s proving really popular with high-end installs for both home and the office.

People have always been chasing resolution, and although everybody wants their screen to be 4K, most people don’t run any 4K content on it. But yeah that’s the future. Mico-LED will get bigger and bigger.

And at what point does it become something that doesn’t give people heart attacks when they see the price?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: I think realistically four to five years, we’ll see that price come down. There will always be cheaper alternatives, and even now you get some people who will buy a TV that costs them 20k in the house, others are quite satisfied with something that’s 200 pounds. So there will always be two different markets, but they will start to merge definitely over the next few years.

Do you see much demand coming for – I don’t want to say alternative – but maybe unconventional LED platforms like LED on glass, on film, mesh displays, that sort of thing?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: Yeah, there are a few different things that are in the pipeline. We already have things like the mesh and the transparent screens and things like that, and some of those are on glass and some are on a more kind of structural format, but I think there’s always something new that will pop up when someone has an idea.

I don’t know where the future will be. I think whatever format we end up with eventually. Receive cards and sending cards will disappear and things will merge and as it becomes a consumer product, that’s I think when we’ll get some big changes.

I realize we’re in a nutty time with COVID and everything, but I’m curious where you’re seeing demand and where you expect demand to come as life normalizes?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: I think in the traditional market. Sports will always be a big thing. We’ve got the virtual studio and in filming, that’s getting very popular now and there are big studios in construction around the world, and they’re all wanting the next big thing. We’re trying to develop that at the moment and hopefully by the end of this year, we will have a new product in that marketplace that will again, change the face of it.

But until all these things really get going, I mean retail’s a classic example where there’s no money there at the moment. The high street is pretty dead, not many people can afford to put LED in their whole estate, but quite a few people would do it in their premiere stores and things like that. So there’s still a big market there, as we’re seeing with more people working away from the office or smaller offices, they’re having more meeting rooms with better quality video links and screens to go with that. So that market is coming up. e

Even as LCD gradually fades away, that will be replaced with other markets. Digital menu boards or things like that at the moment, it’s only an LCD market, but that will change as well.

You’ve been running a LinkedIn messaging campaign coordinated with London Digital Signage Week, which I think is next week where you’re saying, I think somewhat cheekily that we’ll pick you up in a giant Texas-sized, Stretch Limousine, and show you around some of London’s best LED installations. Is that a serious attempt?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: Not really showing the stuff in London, we’re based outside of London in Swindon, but we are in a couple of months opening a London showroom in Paddington, but at the moment, trying to get people who are not really traveling a lot from London to Swindon since it has become harder.

So I’ve put the offer out there that we will send a call for you or pick you up, take you back. You can have some refreshments on the way, and we’re hoping that we’ll take people out of the smoke and into the fields.

And for those who don’t live in the UK, where the heck is Swindon?

Neil Longuet-Higgins: It’s West of London, about an hour. So it’s not far.

So you could take a train out there, but if somebody wants to take you in a nice higher car, even better!

Neil Longuet-Higgins: Absolutely.

All right, Neil, thank you so much for spending some time with me.

Neil Longuet-Higgins: Brilliant. It’s been really good to chat, Dave.