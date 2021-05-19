Seoul Starbucks Reserve Drives Experience With Ambient, Data-Triggered LED Feature Wall

This is a Starbucks Reserve location in Seoul, in the same office tower as the coffee company’s Korean headquarters.

It has a 2.5mm LED video wall on an arched feature wall. The video shows it running an animated watercolor depicting a coffee planation.

Opened a couple of months ago, Starbucks says:

The interior of the store features a spacious coffee seminar area, a cozy fireplace, and a large digital art wall installation that visualizes Starbucks coffee stories. The first digital art wall series includes illustrated scenes from Starbucks coffee farm Hacienda Alsacia, Puerto Rico, by local artist Lee Kyu-tae.

The 4k, 60 frames per second content is delivered and managed by the Korean solutions provider SoundGraph. One of the interesting aspects of the creative is it is data-triggered – changing what patrons see based on things like the weather outside.

Very nice!