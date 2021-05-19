Seenspire, Embed Launch Automated Content Feed Partnership

The Belgian subscription content firm Seenspire has announced a partnership that provides users of UK-based CMS software firm embed signage with unlimited access to automated content.

Seenspire describes itself as “the first streaming service to provide unlimited access to digital signage content in a single subscription” and with this tie-up, users of embed can simply take a set-it-and-forget-it Seenspire URL from their CMS dashboard and insert that into playlists.

“We have seen a rise in customers looking for ways to automatically update their screens with a wide variety of content from sources they already have, such as LinkedIn and Microsoft Teams, but also further diversifying their playlist with Infotainment feeds such as news, sports, digital art, stock quotes,” says embed’s Drew Harding. “Partnering with Seenspire is a great fit, as not only does the content look great, but the streaming service has lots of tools to allow both automated and manual curation and customization of the content.”