The AV Business Started By Al And Mo Marks 75 Years

While the digital signage industry is still quite young, the broader AV has a longer history, with companies like distributor Almo sending out news that it is marking 75 years in business this year.

It also cleared up a small question I’ve always had about the corporate name. Turns out the business was founded in Philadelphia by a couple of guys named Albert Margolis and Morris Green – Al and Mo.

I knew the company was a major distributor of pro AV gear, but did not know Almos was also big in areas like housewares and appliances.

In describing the company’s name and roots:

Al was listed first so the company name would be in the front of the yellow-pages phone book, which was the primary means of advertising at the time. They sold replacement parts for radios and televisions to the dealer service trade through a number of branches in the Middle Atlantic states.

Over the course of 75 years, Almo has grown from a team of two to a thriving, third-generation, family-owned business with more than 650 employees, nine distribution facilities and 2.5 million square feet of warehousing space to support its major appliance and electronics, premium appliances, professional AV and e-commerce fulfillment business segments.

According to Warren Chaiken, president and CEO, Almo Corporation, “75 years ago, two friends gave their names to a dream – what started as their dream became their legacy. We are proud to still be running strong at 75 years and are especially thankful for the partnerships we’ve gained and maintained along the way. We look forward to celebrating the milestones that have molded and shaped Almo Corporation into the company it is today.”

To mark the big year, the company has committed to donate time and resources to 75 charitable organizations, like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the American Cancer Society.

The company is also getting back on the road with its E4 Experience road shows, which have been virtual for the past year or so. The first in-person one is in Boston, Oct. 7th, and Nov. 30 in Dallas.

The virtual ones aren’t entirely going away though, as another E4 Evolution is set for December.