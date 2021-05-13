World Out of Home Organization Launching New Audience Measurement Initiative

Audience measurement is a huge factor in the out of home media business – both analog and digital – and the global volunteer body that’s trying to herd the media company cats has developed a set of guidelines designed to help more easily sell the mediums.

The World Out of Home Organization (or WOO) will unveil its Creating Global Guidelines for Out of Home Audience Measurement initiative at its European Forum next week (5/18).

The WOO project is being run by Neil Eddleston of Runor Data Consulting, an OOH audience measurement firm. Eddleston, says WOO in announcing the guidelines, chaired the original ESOMAR Technical Committee, that created the Global OOH guidelines in 2009. The updated guidelines will be developed on behalf of WOO by industry specialist Gideon Adey of the GUROOH consultancy.

WOO is the only global organization for the collaboration, development and promotion of OOH media. They have formed a Technical Committee to include the leading independent OOH audience measurement bodies from 13 countries, across six continents, alongside four leading international OOH businesses.

The new guidelines will update OOH Audience measurement for the current and future OOH marketplace; provide a framework for the measurement of digital OOH; address the creation of audience data for automated trading; and the development of cross-media measurement techniques.

“It’s vital that the OOH industry continues the development of world class audience measurement to compete with other data-heavy media for local and global ad spending,” says Eddleston. “Out of Home has an amazing record of delivering excellent results for advertisers but we need the up-to-date ammunition to make our case most effectively.”

The European Forum is free to WOO members. Non-members will also be able to register for €150 Euros.