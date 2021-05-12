Video: Amazing Transforming Runner Visuals Drive Brand Experience For Hyundai

This is an amazing piece of large format creative content done for a video wall at the Hyundai Motorstudio Busan – a design hub in South Korea.

Run Forever is described as a “digital media artwork visualizing the vision of Hyundai Motor’s sustainable design and green energy for a clean mobility society. In Run Forever, the runner is at one with nature, transforming from water, to hydrogen and oxygen, to pure energy, before returning to nature in the form of plants. Inspired by the water cycle, Hyundai Motor’s clean hydrogen fuel process is renewable, generating infinite energy for our runner to run forever.“

The digital artwork is among a variety of arts and cultural exhibits in the space, which is intended as brand experiences for the auto manufacturer.

The creative was done by the arts collective Universal Everything.