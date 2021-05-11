Uniquest Acquires Sagely In Continued Build-out Of Senior Living Vertical

Nashville-based solutions provider Uniguest has acquired a Hawaiian software company, Sagely, to build out its growing vertical focus on senior living communities.

Sagely will merge into Touchtown, which is Uniguest’s senior living brand via the earlier acquisition of Touchtown. That company works with more than 1,300 senior living communities – running content that reduces social isolation and employee turnover, increases move-ins and lengths of stay, and improves involvement in wellness initiatives.

The addition of Sagely’s capabilities means they have a collective offer of digital signage, in-room television, smart assistants, activity calendars, mobile apps, and other engagement services to nearly 1,800 senior living communities globally.

“Touchtown has been a remarkable addition to the Uniguest family, their connection to the communities they serve is inspiring. When we engaged with Sagely and found they shared the same passion and drive, we instantly knew we had a great fit for our business,” says Uniguest CEO Jeff Hiscox.

Sagely will operate under the Touchtown division, led by SVP, head of senior living, Mike Rethage. “By coming together, we bring a wealth of talent and experience to both Sagely and Touchtown customers, and to the wider Uniguest family. The service, support and solutions we offer will be greatly enhanced allowing us to continue simplifying communication and engagement for our customers while enhancing the lives of the people they serve every day.”

Uniguest has a broader offer, but is mainly focused on hotels and this relatively new senior living offer – a logical one given how higher-end senior living communities take on a lot of the characteristics of a nice hotel or even resort.

There’s a lot to be said about identifying a vertical market and building up your end of the business to “own” that vertical.

Honolulu and Nashville make for two fun business trip destinations, as well.

Nice exit, I assume, for Sagely, which was only started up in 2015.