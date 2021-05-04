UK’s B-Tech Makes Strategic Hire To Broaden AV Mounts In North America

A firm that has been selling pro AV mounting hardware from a base in the U.K. has seen the sale of Premier Mounts as an opportunity to amplify expansion efforts into the U.S. and Canada, even hiring a 25-year Premier vet to run U.S. sales.

B-Tech AV Mounts has almost 50 years of experience in mounting technology and regional offices across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, and has hired Tiffany Dozier, daughter of Premier founder Len Dozier, as VP Sales.

Dozier will be based at the new B-Tech North America office in greater L.A.

“In the past few years, B-Tech has experienced significant global growth, leading to the expansion of our operations in key markets,” says CEO Matt Bennett. “As we approach our 50-year anniversary, growing US demand for our tried and trusted mounting solutions has been built through partnerships with both multi-national and local integrators, as well as with leading brands of LED displays and LFPDs.”

“With the appointment of Tiffany and the new team in place to support our North American customer base, I have every confidence that our expansion plan will help B-Tech AV Mounts to become one of the most in-demand mounting companies operating in North America, whilst simultaneously enhancing our existing global operation … our philosophy of ‘Local Service on a Global Scale’ has never been more pertinent.”

Dozier was EVP Sales at her Dad’s company, which was acquired back in February by Gamber-Johnson. Gamber makes rugged mounting systems for fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts, semi-trucks, and other mobility applications. She was not kept on post-acquisition.

B-Tech’s head office is in London. The company has been in the U.S. for a while, but says there is a new emphasis on business development.