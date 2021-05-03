Lamar Puts Teacher Recognition Up On US Billboards This Week

The OOH media company Lamar Advertising is running a nice community program on its U.S. billboard network this week, honoring teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.

The #LamarLovesTeachers billboard campaign is showing curated images from some 2,500 submissions from people hoping to recognize their favorite teachers, and the efforts they have undertaken in this past year.

Says the PR: Throughout this week, Lamar is displaying the images and names of those submitted teachers in the regions where they work on a rotating basis. In total, the campaign will span 115 markets utilizing more than 620 digital billboards.

“We are excited to play a role in showing teachers just how much their hard work and dedication is appreciated,” says Sean Reilly, Lamar’s CEO. “Judging from the volume of submissions we received, there is tremendous enthusiasm to honor our teachers and express gratitude for all they do, especially during a very challenging time.”

Lamar has a list of digital billboards and markets participating in the campaign here: LamarLovesTeachers.com.

The software firm Rise Vision, separately, has made a series of teacher thank you template/slides available for free download.