Taiwan’s Neousys Debuts Rugged Box That’s AI-Ready And Does 4 4K 60fps Outs

The digital signage world may have shifted quite a bit from PCs to smart displays and specialty devices like BrightSign boxes for digital signage jobs, but there is still demand for PCs for more specialized and computing-intensive jobs.

There are numerous companies making ruggedized and industrialized boxes that handle jobs like video walls and computer vision tasks, but I was not familiar until this morning with a Taiwan company called Neousys Technology, which has numerous heavy-duty boxes, including a new one specifically built for digital signage jobs.

From the product page:

Nuvo-2700DS series is a rugged digital signage system with AI inference capability for personalized user experience and audience measurement. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1605B, it can output to four 4K displays and playback 4K H.265 videos at 60fps. By supporting two Google Edge TPUs, it delivers a total of 8 TOPS AI inference performance in a fanless compact form factor.

The wide operating temperature and fanless design make it ideal for 24/7 applications in harsh indoor and outdoor environments, such as flight information display system (FIDS) or train schedule board. Furthermore, Nuvo-2700DS can also be deployed for mobile applications due to the inclusion of ignition power control and full bandwidth support of WIFI 6, 4G LTE, and 5G network modules.

The support of two Google Edge TPUs empower Nuvo-2700DS as a smart digital signage player to leverage real-time camera input and AI computer vision models (e.g., YOLO-lite or PoseNet) to offer audiences an interactive and personalized experience. Besides, it can get to know its audience by collecting anonymous data from people counting, body gesture recognition, facial recognition, attention measurement, and emotion analysis.

The Nuvo-2700DS series signifies a new age of AI enabled digital signage player for harsh environments and mobile applications. You can utilize Nuvo-2700DS as a video wall player to playback to 4K ultra high definition visual displays or deploy Nuvo-2700DS as a low power fanless Edge AI platform for emerging AI applications. With AI inference from Google Edge TPUs, Nuvo-2700DS creates an interactive and personalized experience, but moreover, it can quantify offline campaign like never before and offer insight data.

If I am interpreting the nerd explanation correctly, which is very much an if, AI inference seems to be the outcome of machine learning. You train a machine on a new capability using existing data, and Inference refers to applying that learning to new data.

The company has several beefy looking boxes for applications like edge computing.