DSF, DSEG, AVIXA Plan Digital Signage Certification Week For June



The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) and the Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG, or for total simplicity, the Brawns), have started something called Digital Signage Certification Week – a period in June intended to promote credentialing and professional development in digital signage and experiential technologies.

The three-day program involves the Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE) and Digital Content and Media Expert (DCME) certification courses – both programs developed and run by industry educators Alan and Jonathan Brawn.

As an interesting wrinkle and nice gesture, people who were registered to take courses run by the Brawns at DSE 2020 (which never happened) to register for that course (or courses) again, at no charge.

AVIXA is joining the partners as a supporting sponsor of the week, and each course provides attendees 8 CTS Renewal Units.

Costs

The participant registration costs are:

$195/course for early registrants

$250/course for late registrants

$370 combo for both courses

Register for DSCE

Register for DCME

Those who registered and paid (receipt required) for a certification course at DSE 2020 are eligible to receive complimentary registration to the corresponding course during this week. Contact [email protected] to receive information about your credit.

Organizations that have five or more participants will be recognized as partners during the event.

Schedule

The two DSEG certification courses, which are normally eight-hours in length, will be delivered over three days in 3-hour segments. Guest subject matter expert presenters from the DSF and DSEG will be interspersed during the delivery of the programs to add additional context and examples.

Testing

The courses all require the passing of an online assessment to receive the certification, after the live sessions finish.