Fingrid Welcomes HQ Visitors With Big, Curved Reception Video Wall

Video walls in company lobbies are not new, and neither are curves built into LED video walls. But here’s a nice example of a video wall in an office that does a nice job of working with the curve.

This in the Helsinki lobby of Fingrid. It’s a curved LG DV LED wall, put in by Praecom Group. What I like is how there is a standard flat frame for this video wall, but the curve comes out from it, which I assume is to reinforce visually that the curve is there.

Big fan, by the way, of the company name. I was on a call last week with a group that was debating brand names, and there was a faction (me among them) that likes names that clearly suggest what the company does. In this case, Fingrid runs the Finnish energy transmission grid. Fin+grid. Got it!