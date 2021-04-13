The Interactive Display Ecosystem Sorted And Laid Out In A Single Poster

Every so often there are graphics that come out from technology sectors that try to identify and sort a particular ecosystem, grouping sets of company logos by capability or focus.

I can’t recall seeing one focused on digital signage, and that may be in part because of the 100s of CMS software companies out there – more of which still, amazingly, keep popping up.

But the French interactive software firm Intuiface, which is mainly focused on digital signage and related solutions, has come up with a graphic that sorts the Digital Interactivity Landscape as a visual representation of the vendor ecosystem for what it terms human-machine interaction technologies.

Intuiface’s Geoff Bessin says he and CEO Vincent Encontre “were inspired to create a poster identifying all vendors of technology that can trigger a response in digital signage and digital out-of-home content.”

“This Digital Interactivity Landscape would provide a global, CMS-neutral attempt to bring order to a fragmented array of technology options and providers. To quality, the vendor technology must be platform-neutral – not limited to a single CMS – and must be positioned (at least in part) for DS use.”

“For example, there are lots of voice recognition companies out there focused on call centers; we didn’t want to include them.”

The company worked with Munich consulting firm invidis on producing the resulting chart/poster, which is seen as a living document that will get periodic updates. I can see a couple of companies that should probably be in there, so it is likely as this gets out there that the calls and emails will come in noting the absence of a vendor or two.

WordPress shrinks images down so the graphic up top may require squinting. You can see the poster at a larger size here: https://www.intuiface.com/digital-interactivity-landscape. It is free to download, with no attached strings like leaving email capture.

Intuiface also has a webinar on Thursday walking through the poster and its categorization.

PS – I have had emails and Linkedin comments about mistakes and omissions. Best way to get that sorted is by reaching out to Geoff at [email protected]