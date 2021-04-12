LED Becomes The Walls In Nike’s Dubai Mall Store

This is a great example of the whole notion of how direct view LED can be something added to a store design, or in cases like this, how it can be the primary architectural design element.

It is a Nike store in the huge Dubai Mall, and is a set of LEDs put in by local solutions architect 2Point0 Concepts.

The Linkedin post doesn’t have any detail, but the store entry has an LED canopy and flanking walls, and back into the store, the sneakers section is lined with DV LED walls, with the shoe merchandising right in front of the screens.

I am pretty sure these are LED mesh displays, so lightweight and semi-transparent.



