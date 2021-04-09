April 13th RISE Event Puts Spotlight On Post-COVID Role Of Digital Signage

Integrated Systems Events, the company that runs ISE, has what it calls a RISE Spotlight event set for next week, called Digital Signage: New Solutions for a New Era.

The online event on April 13 looks at how digital signage has become an essential tool for many businesses, retailers and governments in the midst of the pandemic, and going forward.

The event is produced in partnership with The Next Web and invidis consulting. It kicks off with an “On the Sofa” interview, which will feature a representative of a well-known brand discussing how its digital signage strategy has evolved through the pandemic.

In AVIXA Insights, Sean Wargo, AVIXA’s Senior Director, Market Intelligence, will present an overview of the digital signage market, including growth opportunities, based on the association’s IOTA research reports.

In the ISE Reporter Roundtable, a panel of experts will share insights into post-pandemic solutions, looking at how client sectors such as workspaces and retail have been transformed as well as the dramatic changes that have taken place on the supply side. This month’s panelists include:

Moderator: Florian Rotberg, Managing Director of invidis consulting and Chair of the Digital Signage Summit

Roland Grassberger, CEO and Head of Strategy, Innovation and Product Management at Grassfish Marketing Technologies, a leading European digital signage solutions developer

Laila Hede Jensen, Chief Commercial Officer, ZetaDisplays and Board member, Digital Signage Organisation

Richard Daugherty, Digital Media Solutions Engineer at AVI-SPL

John Sheehan, Global VP, Experience Optimization at Mood Media.

After a short Insights session about green signage from invidis consulting, Startup Nation will shine a spotlight on some of the most exciting new brands and ideas in the wider digital signage sector. Enjoy quick-fire pitches from the innovators to watch – including smart signage company Advertima, XR solutions developer WeAR Studio and touchless technology company Gestoos.

To wrap up, two Watercooler Virtual Meets will run simultaneously. Attendees can participate in either session or jump between each, directing questions to the meeting room hosts via the chat function or by joining them live on-screen. The two rooms will be hosted by:

Florian Rotberg and AVIXA’s Sean Wargo, who will discuss market developments and outlook, industry sentiment and various industry trends

Richard Daugherty and Michael Kellaway, Managing Director UK, AVI-SPL, who will talk about digital signage as a communications tool

This RISE Spotlight is sponsored by AVI-SPL.

This is the last standalone RISE Spotlight until the fall. Registration is free and you co do that here.