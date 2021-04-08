Giant Ferris Wheel Embeds Transparent LED For Grand-Scale Nighttime Visuals

I’m not sure where this is, but it is one of those giant tourist attraction ferris wheels that seem to be popping up in big cities, kitted out with a huge array of transparent mesh LED.

The install is promoted by the lighting and LED company Qlite Global, which is based in south Wales, near Bristol, England.

It may be a function of limited familiarity, or local bylaws and zoning, but I am surprised North America and Europe have not seen more installs like this – mesh LED displays cladding building facades and big superstructures like this wheel.

They become beacons – at least until they’re common. Then they become visual noise – kinda like Times Square.

