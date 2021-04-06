Vitec Acquires IPTV Signage Rival Exterity; Plans To Converge Platforms

A pair of IP streaming firms with substantial offers for digital signage have merged, broadening their collective reach and portfolion.

The French firm VITEC acquired the Scottish company Exterity, with a plan to converge platforms and leverage a blended engineering team of some 200 around the globe.

“Exterity is a respected IPTV and Digital Signage leader around the globe,” says Philippe Wetzel, CEO, VITEC, in announcing the deal. “They have developed a robust IP video platform for both hardware and software that has been very successful, particularly in the Enterprise and Accommodation markets across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Exterity’s engineering excellence, global geographic distribution and complementary business focus was the primary motivation for VITEC to make this acquisition. The combined entity will be the leading IPTV and Digital Signage provider for Corporate, Government, Military, Venues, Hospitality, and Broadcast customers.”

“In bringing together VITEC and Exterity, we will be able to offer a wider range of best-in-class products, solutions and services to our customers,” says Exterity CEO Colin Farquhar. “VITEC’s product portfolio, market strength, and company culture are the perfect fit for this next chapter in our IPTV growth, and I have complete confidence that we will be able to grow stronger together as more and more businesses deploy IP video streaming solutions across their enterprises. Exterity has established a large and loyal customer and partner base, with a number of organisations specifying solutions for global projects. Bringing together VITEC and Exterity enables us to take advantage of our combined technologies so that our customers will have a broader choice of market-leading IP video solutions to suit their needs.”

The PR goes on to say that VITEC is connecting with Exterity’s broad network of integrators and partners to provide more information about the combined capabilities of the companies and to ensure their continuity of business strategy and deployments. VITEC will continue to support Exterity customers without interruption.

Farquhar says he will continue with the executive team in the blended company.