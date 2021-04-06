ISE Releases More Detail On June’s Live And Online Plans

The management company behind Integrated Systems Europe has pushed out more details about the hybrid ISE Live & Online program set for four cities in Europe in June.

The event seems to be more about virtual than in-person, likely owing to the COVID-19 situation in Europe. Vaccines are happening, but so is community spread. The region that’s home to Barcelona is still averaging 1,200+ new cases a day, at the moment.

ISE Digital is positioned as a two-day festival of content, powered by CISCO technology. The platform will provide an intuitive, digital tv-style menu of content that will engage, entertain, and inform. With a comprehensive programme of live and on-demand content, ISE Digital will be launched to run concurrently with the Barcelona event on 1-2 June and will be available on demand in the weeks that follow, reactivated with live updates from the Munich, Amsterdam and London events. Registration for any of the four regional events provides access to this content from launch; online-only registration is also available.

Exploring ‘The Future of AV’, ISE Digital will highlight business growth and opportunities, while showcasing solutions, in the context of the industry emerging from the confines of the pandemic. ISE Digital will feature daily thought-leadership and market intelligence curated by TNW, AVIXA, CEDIA and ISE partners, with insights on how the latest technologies can futureproof business in 2022 and beyond.

Live content from the Main Stage, and focused Tech Tracks with insight from key technology sectors, aim to inspire and spark lively conversations with an opportunity for attendees to interact, share ideas and ask questions. Topic areas covered include Digital Signage, Live Events & Audio, Workspace Evolution, Digital Learning, Smart Building and XR in Today’s Reality.

Digital attendees can access interviews, panel discussions, brand stories, product news, demos and more – either live or on demand. ISE Digital will offer exclusive presentations from some of the world’s leading technology and service suppliers, and the capability to link up with them directly through the platform. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with speakers, sponsors, and other participants, join a roundtable and more.

The four live regional ISE events start with Barcelona on 1-2 June. Visitors can expect a rich programme of content, quality business networking and leading brand exhibitors.

Says show director Mike Blackman: “Each local event will provide two full days of networking in a safe, relaxed environment – perfect for catching up with contacts and colleagues. Each event will provide the opportunity to build a new set of ‘high worth’ connections including leading installers, integrators, and end users.”

The live events schedule:

ISE @ Barcelona 1-2 June, Fira de Barcelona, Gran Vía

ISE @ Munich 7-8 June, MAC Forum, Munich

ISE @ Amsterdam 15-16 June, RAI Amsterdam

ISE @ London 23-24 June, Evolution, London

Each event will bring together some of the world’s leading technology and solutions providers, all keen to demonstrate their latest innovations. Those exhibitors are not expressly listed, but early in the PR ISE references how attendees will see “the latest technologies from LANG, Panasonic, AVI-SPL, Control4, Barco, Biamp, NEC, Sharp, Shure, plus many more.”

Registration link …