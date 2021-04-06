Country Artist Mines Fans’ Social Media Posts For “Good Day” Digital Billboard Campaign

Lamar is running an interesting digital billboard campaign in U.S. markets that pairs promotion for a country music entertainer’s new album with photos contributed to a social media campaign built around the pay it forward concept.

Nashville artist Brett Eldredge recently launched the #GoodDayMovement hashtag campaign, showing fans involved in community projects on Lamar digital billboards in Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville and Eldredge’s hometown of Paris, IL.

Fans submit images with the #GoodDayMovement hashtag via Brett’s social media channels throughout the duration of the campaign.

“By using the power of our national digital billboard network to promote and generate awareness of the great things Brett’s fans are doing in their communities, we believe that others will be inspired to do the same,” says Ian Dallimore, VP Digital Growth at Lamar.

Says the PR:

The #GoodDayMovement campaign launched on April 1 and will run in over 20 markets for six weeks. This movement is inspired by a new single, “Good Day,” about positive thinking (LISTEN HERE).

In addition to the digital billboards featuring fans’ photos in the four markets, Lamar has also dedicated space on digital billboards in Atlanta, Birmingham, Boston, Buffalo, Champaign, Charlotte, Columbus, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Lakeland, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Providence, Raleigh, Seattle, St. Louis, Terre-Haute and Jonesboro.

Nothing all the revolutionary here but I like the core idea of mining social media content and localizing a campaign by market.