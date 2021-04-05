DSE’s New Owners Already Hiring For Event Producer And Sales Roles

The B2B events company that acquired the assets of Digital Signage Expo recently appears to be serious about reviving the event in some fashion, with jobs posts already up on the Questex corporate site looking for several full-time people to develop and manage … something.

The Questex jobs board includes posts for:

We are looking for a Senior Conference Producer to join our Technology and Experiential teams to work on Digital Signage Expo to developing engaging, content-driven virtual and live events.

The ideal candidate has experience developing content, recruiting speakers, and has experience with B2B marketing or events. These virtual and live events serve dynamic industry audiences, addressing verticals in corporate, retail, healthcare, public venues, transportation, hospitality, education, and more. Leveraging our diverse event portfolio, our experienced team of conference producers conducts extensive market research and targeted outreach to develop engaging online and live experiences.

This position will afford the opportunity to understand the inner workings of the digital signage marketplace, while interacting and engaging with leadership from the industry’s top companies. Successful candidates must have prior knowledge of the digital signage industry, or an adjacent industry sector.

This position will be responsible for researching and developing business-to-business virtual and live conferences, covering a range of topic areas, as well as coordinating a full collection of events. The Senior Conference Producer is also responsible for managing each conference while collaborating with the marketing and sales departments in the pursuit of shared commercialization goals.

I had a chat this morning with a Questex executive, who said the company is still building up its sense of what the industry is about, its players and needs. What a revived DSE might be all about is still just a research exercise, and the company is trying to get direction and focus from industry opinions that are pretty much all over the map.

The company does full-tilt trade shows and conferences like Live Design International, with big exhibit halls and throngs of people, but it also does education-focused conferences that seem to build off a publication and are two days of keynotes, panels and roundtables, with a lot of networking built in.

If there is a void created by DSE going down last year, I’d say it is much more about the conference component and networking than it is a need for an exhibit hall. The AV guys are pretty much going to see what they need to see, in terms of hardware, at an InfoComm or ISE.