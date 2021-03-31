Adobe Gets Its Screens CMS Running On BrightSign Boxes

The team behind creative software giant Adobe’s Experience Manager Screens digital signage CMS has completed an integration that makes the platform work natively with the little purple play-out boxes from Silicon Valley neighbor BrightSign.

“BrightSign’s hardware is widely used throughout the industry to power digital signage experiences in a wide range of use cases,” says Shelby Britton, Group Manager, Product Marketing, Adobe Experience Manager at Adobe. “It’s a win-win for our collective customer base to have access to some of the most robust digital signage tools currently available.”

“Full interoperability and support across both the Adobe and BrightSign ecosystems give users a best-of-breed solution capable of accomplishing virtually any digital signage application,” says Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO.

This seems like a logical move for Adobe. I’ve spoken with Adobe in the past (podcast here) but I have no idea how broadly Screens has been adopted and used in the target user-base, which is the agencies and creatives who produce and output much of their work from Adobe’s suite of software tools.

People like software developers and graphic designers would be happy, I’d think, to know adding a digital signage component to their work doesn’t have a big technical learning curve, and that an option for media play-out boxes is essentially an industrial-grade variation on Roku set-top boxes (BrightSign is a spin-out from Roku and does its own thing, but there is shared DNA).