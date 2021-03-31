107-Foot High LED Tower Fills Atrium In Guangzhou Shopping Mall

This is a 107 foot tall, 40 foot wide direct view LED display suspended in the atrium of an upscale urban shopping mall in Guangzhou, China.

The 4,328 square foot display featuring the giant, pouty Versace model covers up the elevator tower, and includes wraparound corners.

The DV LED cabinets are from Yaham. No details on pitch.

The giant screen is used for advertising but also serves as a backdrop for events.