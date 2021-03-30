New Family Resort Using Digital Signage To Message Across Massive Physical Footprint

Most of the PR that comes in about work in resorts tends to be for casinos, and the giant displays the owners put into the sports books and on the sides of the building.

Here’s a good example of a digital signage install across a full report property, in this case the new family-focused, non-casino in Round Rock, Texas (Austin).

The 1.5 million sq. ft. Kalahari Resorts property has more than 100 screens dispersed across a footprint that includes 975 guest rooms, a 223,000 square-foot waterpark, 80,000 square-foot theme park, 200,000 square-foot convention center, and four signature restaurants.

The resort expects one-two million visitors in their first year alone.

The resort operators see networked screens as key to communicating events, activities and promotions all across the property. There are screens at the check-in counters, in food services, and at each meeting room. There’s also a big LED by the wave pool.

The screen network is a blend of LG WebOS and Samsung Tizen smart screens, all running PingHD’s CMS software. I don’t know why the two manufacturers are blended, but as long as it irrelevant to the software, it’s probably just as irrelevant to the users. There are also a couple of LCD video walls running BrightSign players.

Integrator Conference Technologies put the displays in.







