Global Digital Signage Awards To Stream Online April 22nd

April 22 has been set for a live online ceremony announcing the Winners, High Commendations and Finalists for the 2021 global Digital Signage Awards.

Many companies have already made their reservations to watch the streamed presentation, says awards organizer Matthew Davies, but he’s encouraging all Finalists to take part. “If you are on the list, but have not yet booked, you need to do so as soon as possible.”

Forty-seven companies made the short-list, representing roughly 100 entries between them. The submissions were judged panel of 24 industry veterans from all over the world. “The results reflect an even broader global spread than ever of great installations, innovative thinking, stunning creative and technical executions and brilliant campaigns,” notes Davies.

“Everyone is looking forward to a return to physical events where the finalists and winners can be celebrated fully – and Barcelona is beckoning in 2022 – but, for the time being, caution rules and the presentation of the results of the global Digital Signage Awards have to take place online.”

The online event will be hosted by Alan Dedicoat, a well-known TV presenter in the UK who was funny as hell when he did a live version last February in Amsterdam.

Sixteen:Nine has been a primary sponsor/supporter of these awards for several years now. I like them because the judges all know their stuff and entries win on merit, not via sponsor dollars or buying full tables at a dinner.

To place your booking, simply click on the RESERVATION FORM button on any page of the Awards’ website. The aim is to include as many Finalist companies as possible and the show is currently scheduled to run at 8.00 pm BST on April 22. That timing will allow the West Coast of the USA and Canada to enjoy the presentation over an early lunch, while on the East Coast it will be a late lunch or early afternoon tea; in the UK and Europe it will be mid-evening, in the UAE around midnight, and in Australia a rather early autumnal breakfast on April 23.

FINALIST COMPANIES

22MILES

Belle and Wissel

Big Digital

Brickstone

byAR

Capital Networks

Connectpoint

E Ink

embed Signage

Entwined

ESI Design

Four Winds Interactive

Fusion Signage

Gable

Gensler

SNA Displays

Moment Factory

Iadea

iGotcha Media

Instronic

ITESMEDIA

Korbyt

Midwich

Nanolumens

Nanovo

Necsum Trison

Optika Display

Partteam

OEM Kiosks

Pixel Inspiration

Prendi

ProDVX

Pronto TV

Real Digital Media

Reflect Systems

Stratacache

Scala

Responsive Spaces

Rise Vision

Screen Network

panGenerator

Sharp NEC

SPC Group

StandardVision

The Bridge Group

Quince Imaging

Christie Digital

UTG Digital Media

VIF TELE

Visual Art

X2O Media

If you have any questions about the Awards or the presentation please get in touch with Helen Warrilow by email.

The Winner and High Commendation trophies will be shipped as quickly as possible after the online presentation. All Winners, High Commendations and Finalists will have electronic logos that they can use online, in emails, or in print. The screened presentation will be available online for 30 days after April 22.

Email: [email protected]