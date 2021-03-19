NYC Property Firm Equips Reception Area With Transparent OLED Showcase

This is an interesting use for transparent OLED displays – the reception area for a commercial property company based in New York.

There are three see-through OLEDs tiled together, fronting some sort of display case with, I think, engineered structural lumber and maybe some building models.

The content includes beauty shots of properties as well as information about the amount of real estate under management.

I’ve not seen a whole bunch of transparent OLED out there. They’re cheaper than they used to be, but I don’t think too many buyers are hearing the price and exclaiming, “Is that all???”

These are from Planar, and I think they came off an LG production line.