Public Information Display Market Sagged By Almost 10% In COVID-19 Era: Research

COVID-19 was bad for just about every industry, so it is no surprise that the digital signage display business had a rough 2020.

New numbers from the research firm Omdia suggests overall 2020 public information display shipments were down 9.8% year-on-year.

But, a little surprisingly, Latin America, Japan, and the China region actually saw some growth opportunities.

Omdia is forecasting a recovery for the display market into 2021, particularly during the second half of the year.

Details and further observations are behind a pay wall.