Almo Puts Last Week’s E4v Classes And Sessions Online, For On Demand Viewing

The big Philly-based pro AV distributor Almo had the early spring version of its E4 Evolution (E4v) educational series last week, and has now put all the material online for a month to access on demand.

The E4v Flex Experience is described as a “month-long, on-demand opportunity for integrators, end users and tech managers to access all three days’ worth of the spring E4v content, including the pre-recorded, career-enhancing sessions delivered by the industry’s most respected educators.”

“We received an overwhelming number of requests to extend the viewing period after last week’s E4v to give attendees the opportunity to re-watch the content, catch additional sessions, and share the information with their staff for training and learning purposes,” says Melody Craigmyle, VP Marketing. “With E4v Flex, attendees can now fit the content into their schedules when it’s most convenient and streamline learning about the topics that matter the most to them, all while still having access to the full curated experience delivered by dynamic thought leaders.”

Each E4v session is worth one AVIXA CTS Renewal Unit (RU) and can be broken down for viewing as follows:

Recommended for Technicians and Installers:

C into the Future (USB-C) Educator: Joseph Cornwall, Technology Evangelist, Legrand/AV

Joseph Cornwall, Technology Evangelist, Legrand/AV So You Think You Know Everything About Audio Gain Staging? Educator: Tom Kehr, Audiovisual Systems Design, Almo Professional A/V

Tom Kehr, Audiovisual Systems Design, Almo Professional A/V How to Design and Build the Ultimate Classroom: The Journey of a Professor and an AV Geek Educator: Gary Kayye, Director and Co-Founder, The rAVe Agency

Recommended for Experience Makers, Marketers and Content Creators:

Digital Signage Content Strategies for Savvy Integrators Educator: Jim Nista, Digital Signage Creative Director

Jim Nista, Digital Signage Creative Director Techorating in 2021 – Digital Signage, Trends, Examples and More! Educator: Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting – AVIXA 2020 Educator of the Year

Recommended for Forward-Thinking Trendsetters and Designers:

The Future of UCC – Rooms, BYOM, Collaboration Boards, Bars and Carts Educator: Gary Kayye

Gary Kayye The Reimagined Workplace: The Role of Existing and Emerging Technology Educator: Pete Coman, Chief Technology Officer, PTS – People/Technology/Space – New York

Pete Coman, Chief Technology Officer, PTS – People/Technology/Space – New York The Power of Place – The New Next Workplace Educator: Kay Sargent, Senior Principal – Director of the WorkPlace, HOK

There are also subject matter expert interviews by category. I did the ones on digital signage and emerging technologies. “E4v attendees can visit six Solution Centers to earn additional CTS RUs and learn more about the top AV/IT products and verticals of the season. In each, they’ll not only experience the pre-recorded sessions, but can also watch quick interviews with industry experts about the hottest products, services and trends in digital signage, education, emerging technologies, corporate AV, pro audio and UCC – a wealth of information at just the click of a mouse.”

Almo in normal times focuses mainly on live showcases that mix education with access to product demos, but we know why that’s not happening at the moment. I’m a big fan of making video-driven sessions available on demand, as opposed to appointment viewing.

The virtual event pulled more than 2,500 attendees, as opposed to just registrations, last week.