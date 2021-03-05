ZetaDisplay Continues To Expand, Cracking Germany Via Nordland Systems Acquisition

The Swedish digital signage solutions provider ZetaDisplay is continuing its strategy of growing, at least in part, through acquisitions, announcing a deal to acquire the German systems integrator NORDLAND systems GmbH.

The deal took effect yesterday, and represents the listed company’s first move into the German market. Zeta started out by acquiring companies in Scandinavia, but then went into the Netherlands by acquiring the Dutch CMS Gauddi.

Says the PR:

NORDLAND systems specialises in complex digital signage installations for a high-profile customer base including BP, Aral, Lekkerland, Fielmann and Netto, with a strong focus on service offering with strategic software partners. They work with clients from the initial planning and concept design phases through to installation, project management, global rollouts, maintenance and support. The 40 strong team will join ZetaDisplay’s software specialists, content creators, strategists and engineers to continue to grow the business with a focus on SaaS revenues.

Per Mandorf, CEO of ZetaDisplay, explains: “Germany is the single largest European market and we were looking for a leading player with a strong market position. NORDLAND systems has a strong standing, paired with an attractive customer portfolio matching our capabilities to serve.”

“The acquisition further proactively drives the consolidation of the European market for digital signage. We are the leading player in the Nordics and number two in Europe. The entry to the German market broadens our platform to fulfil our growth ambitions, both organically and through further acquisitions.”

Thomas Käselau, Managing Director of NORDLAND systems, adds: “We made a strategic decision to secure our market position by teaming up with an international experienced full-service partner. We scanned the market and arrived at ZetaDisplay as ideal partner combining a similar entrepreneurial culture and values as well an appealing customer portfolio with an attractive concepts and software offer. We have already today a day-to-day business relationship fulfilling installations for an international ZetaDisplay customer, which has developed very well.”

Zeta and Spain’s Trison have in recent years emerged among a small handful of digital signage-focused integration companies that are something akin to pan-European. A lot of the EU industry is country-specific. Trison, by example, has operations and subsidiaries in France and the UK (Beaver).

Germany is the biggest market for digital signage in Europe, and Hamburg-based Nordland did about $8M USD in digital signage sales last year.

My friends at Munich’s invidis has a piece up that gets into more detail. It is German but the search engine should translate.