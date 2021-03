Barcelona Start-Up Nsign.TV Releases New Version Of Omnichannel CMS

The Spanish start-up nsign.tv has announced a series of updates to what it calls its omnichannel communication platform.

A Barcelona-based spin-off of Netipbox Technologies, accelerated by the incubator Lanzadera, nsign.tv says its platform is already being used by more than 150 companies in 25+ countries., including Ikea, Areas, Nespresso, Coca Cola, Haribo, Unilever, Revlon, P&G, Domino’s Pizza, Spar, Aldi and Electronic Arts.

The new version is described as total redesign. It includes a Widgets Module supporting things like social feeds and QR codes, a People Flows module for access control and queue management, and an Automation Module.

It’s that last one that interests me – micro-applications that run from the platform to change and/or update content automatically from an external source. Nsign.tv says it is already in use by customers such as the supermarket chain Bon Preu, or the Mexican cinema chain CinĂ©polis (the fourth largest in the world in terms of number of theatres and the second in terms of attendees).

Automation and data-driven content is where it’s at these days with a CMS. Companies like Omnivex were doing that 20 years ago, but it was a way more complicated back then. APIs and a lot of Web advances have made this sort of thing easy and pretty much a must is a credible CMS offer,