Barcelona Start-Up Nsign.TV Releases New Version Of Omnichannel CMS

The Spanish start-up nsign.tv has announced a series of updates to what it calls its omnichannel communication platform.

A Barcelona-based spin-off of Netipbox Technologies, accelerated by the incubator Lanzadera, nsign.tv says its platform is already being used by more than 150 companies in 25+ countries., including Ikea, Areas, Nespresso, Coca Cola, Haribo, Unilever, Revlon, P&G, Domino’s Pizza, Spar, Aldi and Electronic Arts.

The new version is described as total redesign. It includes a Widgets Module supporting things like social feeds and QR codes, a People Flows module for access control and queue management, and an Automation Module.

It’s that last one that interests me – micro-applications that run from the platform to change and/or update content automatically from an external source. Nsign.tv says it is already in use by customers such as the supermarket chain Bon Preu, or the Mexican cinema chain Cinépolis (the fourth largest in the world in terms of number of theatres and the second in terms of attendees).

Automation and data-driven content is where it’s at these days with a CMS. Companies like Omnivex were doing that 20 years ago, but it was a way more complicated back then. APIs and a lot of Web advances have made this sort of thing easy and pretty much a must is a credible CMS offer,