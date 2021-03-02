Brazilian Mega-Development Uses Mosaic LCD Video Wall To Drive Leasing Sales

Mosaic video walls used to be something that I’d see used quite often in digital signage projects, but the rise of DV LED seems to have curbed their use. Here’s a great example of one that went up at a sales center for a big real estate project in Brazil.

Parque Global is billed as the largest real estate development in Latin America, located in São Paulo. The 37,000 square foot showroom next to the development is designed to generate leasing contracts, and one of the key features is a mosaic of 34 Christie LCD panels.

The video wall is intended to tell the story of the development and the different companies involved, including the architects, designers and other professionals who provided input into the project. The screens are arranged in an art gallery format.

The megaproject involves five high-rise residential towers with a total of 672 luxury condominiums, a shopping area, children’s playgrounds, sports facilities and a fitness centre in a landscaped greenspace covering 53 acres.

The developers, Bueno Netto, commissioned the production company Not So Impossible with the creation of different AV experiences. It subbed in the image technology company On Projecoes for the development, installation and roll-out.

Says Christie:

A total of 34 videos were created specifically for the project in full HD format. The video signals are distributed individually and synchronized by means of three servers and multimedia control software.

The 34 panels are Christie FHD492-XB, a model made and available exclusively in Brazil. This 49-inch LCD video wall panel features full HD resolution, 450 nits, an ultra-narrow bezel and portrait or landscape orientation, and all at a very competitive price.

Interestingly, the panels are manufactured in Brazil (I did not know there was an LCD plant in Brazil).

The showroom also includes 750 square foot scale model of the development that is projection mapped and interactive.

“The truth is that the showroom is completely different to any other sales booth for a real estate development. In fact, the experience is more akin to an art exhibition or an interactive museum, underscoring the spectacular quality of Latin America’s largest mixed-use development,” says Marcos Boromello from On Projecoes.