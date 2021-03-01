Samsung Launches First All-In-One Self-Service Kiosk

Samsung has broadened its reach in QSR and retail by introducing its own 24-inch interactive ordering screen – starting in South Korea but intending to bring it to other markets.

Samsung Kiosk – thumbs up for the to-the-point name – is an all-in-one LCD with a touch layer, using an SoC as the player and running Tizen. The unit comes with card readers, receipt printers, QR/barcode scanners, optional NFC (Near Field Communication), and Wi-Fi. All essential functions were installed.

There are table, stand and wall-mount variations. The screens have antimicrobial and antibacterial coatings.

The kiosks come with Samsung Knox, a multi-layered security solution, and remote management is done using the MagicINFO Remote Management function.

Samsung Electronics plans to expand its sales to overseas markets such as Asia and Australia in the first half of this year.

The product would compete with POS hardware companies. In the context of the signage market, the most familiar company with competing products would likely be Elo.

Interesting move. The pandemic, counter to initial expectations, has actually raised the demand for touchscreens and self-service stations in general. Self-guided screens present a lower transmission risk than dealing one-to-one with staff, and there’s the pre-pandemic reality that it also reduces the need for staff, or at least certain staffing functions.