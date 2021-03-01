ISE Says June 2021 Show Still A Go, But Smooths Way For Vendors To Opt Out

The company that organizes and runs Integrated Systems Europe says it is going ahead with the Jun 1-4 trade show in Barcelona, but has smoothed the way for exhibitors to cancel their plans for a physical exhibit.

Between vaccination rates and dropping new case counts, Integrated Systems Events says it expects it will be possible to run an in-person event in Barcelona. “However,” the show adds in a statement, “we are realistic that current attitudes to travel may mean a lower volume of attendance than in previous years.”

We are reviewing all options, and are listening carefully to feedback from the industry, with a plan to provide an engaging event in Barcelona for those who wish to be a part of it.

ISE’s organizers had promised a go/no go statement by today. It is a nod to the reality that while it expects the show can happen in some fashion, “not all the members of our community are ‘in the same place’ as we conceive of gathering together or travelling to Barcelona.”

For those exhibitors and attendees who are unable to travel to Barcelona, we will offer a robust digital programme highlighting unique content that can only be found at ISE. In addition, we are exploring regional opportunities for the local markets of Germany, the Netherlands and the UK, taking ISE on the road for those who may not be able to make it to Barcelona.

Recognizing and respecting the many members of our community we wish to give all our exhibitors the opportunity to choose if they wish to continue to be part of ISE 2021 Barcelona, without hindrance.

This means:

No penalty fees will be due for any withdrawals that are made before 5 March.

Those exhibitors who are committed at a higher level than they may need, have the opportunity to reduce their commitment without penalty.

Those companies that decide not to continue and have paid in part or full for ISE 2021 will have the option of a full refund of their monies or be able use this as a credit towards participating in other ISE events in 2021 or even as a deposit/payment for ISE 2022. This is about you and your success now and into the future.

All exhibitors will retain their priority points from ISE 2020 and be able to participate in the rebooking process for ISE 2022 as dependent on their points and priority ranking.

As promised before, all companies that exhibit at ISE 2021 will receive 2x the points for their participation at the in person Barcelona event.

Any companies that participate in the digital part of ISE 2021 or any of the future local events will receive priority points based on the level of their investment.

In the event you need to cancel hotel reservations, cancellation deadlines have been extended to 22 March.

We’ll see how it looks in three months, but this set-up and situation suggests the physical show will be more like a Catalan AV showcase, with maybe some people coming in from Madrid and A Coruna. The regional event trial balloon for other EU markets hints at that, and makes sense.

But at that point, companies in those markets could also just do their own open houses.