Samsung V/X Preview – MagicINFO Coming Soon In A SaaS Version

Samsung did a trade media preview this morning for of the upcoming Samsung V/X Live online conference, and while I was a tardy attendee, I did catch a couple of interesting bits of news once I got on.

Mark Quiroz, who runs product marketing in the US market, said the company will be launching a SaaS version of its MagicINFO digital signage CMS software. Until now, the software was on-premise only.

The new version will have feature-parity with the on-prem software, but be available to subscribe to based on monthly fees.

One of the challenges, historically, with MagicINFO, is that technical support from Samsung proper was limited, and that using the software worked out best when the end-user company had an IT team that was able to install and run the service, and then both learn and support it.

With SaaS, which represents a far greater proportion of the potential user base, there’s no need to install and host on-premise, and Samsung now has support/after-care teams based on the U.S. West Coast.

It is a long way from the early days of MagicINFO, when it was an entry-level, simple signage offer that the sales people usually explained was not intended to compete with commercial digital signage CMS offers.

An interesting nugget about the take-up for MagicInfo is what Quiroz referred to as the attach rate – the percentage of end-users who actually activate MagicINFO when it ships pre-installed with displays. That rate has doubled in the last couple of years.

The other news – actually more of an insight – is that The Wall, the company’s premium microLED display product, has seen more initial take-up than expected in the marketplace. Quiroz said the U.S. executive thought these premium displays might account for 30% of the deal value they’re seeing in DV LED, but it has been more like 50%.

That owes in part to The Wall being roughly 3X the cost of more conventional DV LED products, but it nonetheless means more is being bought than expected.

The V/X Live event is set for next Thursday.