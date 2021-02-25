March 3 Webinar Explores Monetizing Massive 24K Screen Network In Sam’s Club Stores

There’s an interesting webinar coming up next week that looks at a massive rollout of digital signage displays in the big box warehouse retailer Sam’s Club.

Sam’s, for people overseas, is like Costco, and owned by Walmart. If Costco also confuses you, I suggest Google.

There are 24,000 screens across the Sam’s Club In-Club Digital Signage network. While I assume a big chunk of that is banks of TVs in electronics, which tends to inflate numbers, it is still a big-ass network.

The retailer is expanding into other parts of big footprint store to include digital menu boards in their Cafés, and multiple large screens in the Member Services department.

The interesting thing to me is that the Sam’s Club Media Group is successfully monetizing these screens by selling endemic advertising across multiple categories.

The network is content-driven and that would explain why the content-first solutions provider Woven Media is running the network.

The webinar is titled: From network design through monetization: How Sam’s Club Achieves Digital Signage Success. The speakers are Woven CEO Susie Opare-Abetia, and Mike Hiatt of Sam’s Club. Industry longtimers may recall that Hiatt, years back, ran the in-store media for Walmart.

The session is March 3rd. This is the registration page …