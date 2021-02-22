Stratacache Adds To Real Estate Portfolio With New Multi-Use Building Near Chicago Clients

The digital signage solutions provider STRATACACHE continues to buy up real estate, the latest the purchase of a 100,000 square foot facility in suburban Chicago the company plans to make a research and support center.

The building purchase is on the heels of CEO Chris Riegel buying a vacant Corning facility he’s spinning up as a microLED plant, and an old insurance office in Iowa that will be a Network Operations and Data Center. Riegel also bought a skyscraper in the head office city of Dayton, though the cost of that city’s tallest building was about the same as a brownstone townhouse in New York.

The new facility is a 100,000 sq. ft. four-story class A building in the western Chicago suburb of Lisle that was formerly the U.S. headquarters for the Canadian frozen foods company McCain Foods, Inc.

Chicago doesn’t offer the low real estate prices of rural Oregon or small city Iowa or Ohio, but the rationale for being there with a larger presence owes to STRATACACHE having “more than a dozen” enterprise-level customers in that metro area – the largest of them McDonald’s.

The new location, says PR about the latest purchase, “will allow for enhanced local support, as well as a fully outfitted support lab, meeting room space and X2O One Room, an immersive collaboration environment for in-person and remote participation created by X2O Media, a STRATACACHE company.“

“As STRATACACHE continues to grow, we look forward to tapping the Chicago market for development and engineering talent to further our work on our new mobile platforms, our advanced tablet compute devices as well as key projects in retail self-service systems,” says Riegel.

“We will be adding significant staff in the new STRATACACHE Chicago center over the next several months and look forward to enabling world class customer interactive solutions designed to help our customers reduce costs and improve sales in this uncertain economic time.”