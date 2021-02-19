Future DSE Survey: Early Results And Call For A Few More Responses

I just need a few more responses to that survey pushed out earlier in the week, asking about whether the industry needs a standalone replacement for the DSE trade show, or if the big pro AV trade shows suffice.

I have 133 responses as I type this, and an online calculator I used suggested based on an industry of 12,000 people (semi-educated guess), I’d need 142 to have a valid sample. I’m not forecasting anything, so validity is not a big driver here. But it is useful to know 140 or so responses has some meaning.

Research pros would undoubtedly roll their eyes like 13-year-old girls upon seeing the quality and phrasing of my questions, and methodology, but this is gonna have to do.

What respondents are saying:

almost an even split on whether a standalone show is needed;

same for whether ISE or InfoComm are the answer;

big NO on virtual conferences sufficing;

a clear indicator that networking and one-to-one vendor-client “touches” are seen as the biggest argument and value of an in-person show/conference/event;

education, which I assumed would be a big attraction, barely registers. This may owe in part to readers/respondents already being “in” the ecosystem, as opposed to newbies and end-users who go to a show to get up-to-speed via learning sessions.

I’d always thought the industry needed some sort of focused gathering that was not part of a much larger event, like an ISE. This kinda drives that point home, though I am not sure the economics of a trade show – done the way DSE was done – will work in 2021 and beyond.

Assuming I get a few more responses, I’ll publish the findings and some select comments next week. Thanks to those who took a few minutes to provide their views!