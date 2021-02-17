Survey (So Far): Industry Split Pretty Evenly On Merits And Needs Of Full DSE Reboot

The response has been solid and intriguing to the survey I pushed out yesterday asking about whether the industry needs a replacement for Digital Signage Expo, or if shows like ISE and InfoComm address the needs.

As of this morning, 78 industry people have put in their views. I’d like to get to 100 or so, because that seems like a decent sample. Pollsters forecast national elections based on 500 survey responses, so 100 seems OK-ish. I say this based on my absolute absence of research experience.

So far, the feedback breaks pretty much evenly on whether DSE needs to be replaced, and whether the big pro AV shows fill the void.

The most clear stats are those that confirm almost everyone sees virtual events as stop-gaps and not long-term replacements for live trade shows and conferences, and that manufacturers (hardware in particular) need to show their pots and pans in person to be most effective and productive.

The other clear indicator is networking is hugely important, and things like virtual happy hours just don’t cut it.

Your input is welcomed. I don’t ask for your email or even name, so you don’t have to worry that you will, in short order, get an email pitch about some conference or whatever. As noted yesterday, I’m just plain old curious.

Survey link is here: https://forms.gle/aYZBoNgpjTVWy5ybA