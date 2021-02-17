NW Spain Mall Filled With Experiential Visuals, Inc. Indoor Projection Mapping

This is the As Cancelas shopping mall in A Coruña, a major city up in the northwest corner of Spain. It is also home to one of the bigger AV integrators in Europe – Trison.

That company, and its French creative arm NECSUM, are behind some great digital signage and projection mapping work in the shopping center.

I couldn’t find any particularly helpful descriptions of what’s up here, but I think there is:

a fine pitch DV LED on a bulkhead running experiential content;

a nice transparent LED mesh piece running on the elevator tower in the central court;

a scheduled audio/video projection mapping show with custom content.

One of the pieces on what I think is the DV LED bulkhead is very reminiscent of the clock face cleaning thing at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam. I can’t embed the video, but it is here: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/activity-6767332437241470976-iJgF

Trison NECSUM does some very nice work!